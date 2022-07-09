Wolves away kits: A look back at recent inspiration and talked-about shirts

Geoff Thomas in the 1996 away kit Jai Herbert in the 2020/21 away shirt (Photo: Wolves) New signing Ruben Neves in the 2017/18 away shirt Frank Nouble and Danny Batth model the 2012/13 away strip Nouha Dicko in the 2014/15 away shirt

Posing in the Molineux dugout, Geoff Thomas is showing off the popular away strip for the 1996/97 season.

Geoff Thomas in the 1996 away kit

The bold style, which features a giant wolf head with smaller wolf heads inside, is famous among supporters and was an outgoing style for the club at the time. Wolves used this kit as inspiration for their new away shirt for the upcoming campaign and have followed a very similar teal colour scheme.

But Wolves have used that colour since, as Frank Nouble and Danny Batth model the 2012/13 shirt.

Frank Nouble and Danny Batth model the 2012/13 away strip

Aside from being a blander version of the 1996 kit, and a less eye-catching effort of the current shirt, this season is also remembered as the year Wolves suffered back-to-back relegations and landed in League One.

Wolves have often had impressive white away kits and have featured one in every decade since the 1980’s.

The effort from 2014/15, shown by Nouha Dicko, was hugely popular with supporters as the club racked up sales upon its release.

Nouha Dicko in the 2014/15 away shirt

Here we see the iconic 2017/18 shirt, modelled by Ruben Neves in a joint announcement that also saw his move to Molineux confirmed. As nice as the shirt is, it is likely more popular due to the Championship winning season that year and the arrival of a fan-favourite player.

New signing Ruben Neves in the 2017/18 away shirt

Finally, the 2020/21 away shirt was certainly not a fan-favourite. Worn by UFC fighter Jai Herbert, supporters were less than impressed with the bold design.

In an Express & Star poll at the time, 68 per cent of fans said they hated the kit.