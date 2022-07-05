Wolves and Villa games moved for TV coverage in August and September

Aston Villa's Morgan Sanson and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Marcal. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Wolves’ third game of the season, away to Spurs, will still be on Saturday August 20, but has been moved to the earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm on BT Sports.

The following week, the home game with Newcastle will now be on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 28 at 2pm.

The trip to Bournemouth has moved forward by 24 hours and will now be at 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 31, on BT Sport.

Finally, the visit of Manchester City is still on Saturday September 17, but will now kick-off at 12.30pm and will be on BT Sport. The kick-off time could change again depending on City’s Champions League exploits the preceding Wednesday,

Villa have also had four games moved for television coverage and a further game moved for scheduling.

Their first home game of the season against Everton has been moved to 12.30pm on BT Sport on Saturday, August 13.

The home clash with West Ham will now be Sunday, August 28 at 2pm but will not be on TV, due to the Hammers’ Europa Conference League fixture.

That means the subsequent trip to Arsenal has been moved to Wednesday, August 31 at 7.30pm, on BT Sport.

The home game with Manchester City will now be at 5.30pm on Saturday, September 3 on Sky Sports.