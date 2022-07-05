Nuno Espirito Santo named new boss of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad

Nuno Espirito Santo unveiled (pic @ittihad twitter)

The 48-year-old's appointment was confirmed in a statement on the club's official Twitter account on Monday evening.

In a brief video message to the club's fans on the same platform, Nuno said: 'It's an honour for me to join the greatest club in Saudi Arabia, Ittihad. See you soon.'

Nuno was one of the most successful managers in Molineux history, guiding the team to Premier League football in his first season before achieving back-to-back 7th-placed finishes and European football.

However his subsequent move to Spurs was one to forget and despite being named Manager of the Month last August, he was replaced by Antonio Conte after only four months in charge.