Kenny Jackett and Sam Ricketts recall joy of Wolves’ resurgence

Kenny Jackett and Sam Ricketts were Q&A guests at The Cleveland Arms, Wolverhampton, hosted by Matt Murray

Former manager Jackett and former captain Ricketts, who masterminded Wolves’ League One title win following two consecutive relegations, took part in a Q&A with adoring fans at the Cleveland Arms pub last week.

Jackett is still fondly remembered at Wolves as the manager who laid the foundations for their recent success, as the 2013/14 title win helped the club bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt – before Fosun bought the club in 2016.

“It was a fantastic club for me and I’m very proud to have been the Wolves head coach,” Jackett told the Express & Star.

“To have achieved that is a big thing and to be fondly recognised by fans for that good period is nice.

“To also have been able to do well for the club is a big thing. To have helped and contributed is a very proud achievement.”

One of Jackett’s biggest decisions was bringing in Ricketts from Championship side Bolton, who he instantly made club captain, and the defender was a key figure in the title winning side.

Ricketts said: “As soon as I saw the gaffer get appointed, for me it was a no brainer, Wolves were going to come back up again.

“I think I gave him a call to see if they were interested. I knew the club was going to do well, it was never in doubt for me.

“We had a conversation and eventually we got it done.

“Bolton were changing a lot and had their financial challenges, so I knew there were a lot of cut backs. I only had one year left on my deal so when this came up, it just ticked all the boxes.

“I loved the challenge and knew the gaffer, so it was a no brainer.

“It probably wasn’t until I came to play for Wolves that you realise the size of the club.

“You can see the turnout here for us and it just reminds you how big the club is and how great the fan base is.