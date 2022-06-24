Wolves to go on Portugal trip to end pre-season

Bruno Lage. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

With the season starting earlier on August 6 due to the World Cup, Bruno Lage’s team will fly out to Portugal on the weekend of July 30/31 where they are expected to play their final friendly.

Wolves normally stage their final friendly before the new campaign at Molineux, but this year the club has agreed to play it elsewhere due to the Commonwealth Games.

As a result, they will now travel to Portugal with an announcement on the location and opponent expected next week.

This trip will be Wolves’ first to Portugal in pre-season since Fosun bought the club and injected a heavy Portuguese influence among the managers, staff and players. They have, however, played there in the Europa League.

This means Wolves will not play any UK friendlies open to supporters this summer. On July 9 the squad will face Burnley in a behind closed doors friendly at Compton before they fly to Alicante the following week.