Tributes paid as former Wolves physio Paul Darby dies aged 66

Paul Darby

Born in Wolverhampton, Paul also lived in Great Wyrley, Staffordshire, before eventually moving on to Shropshire. Having most recently lived in Coalbrookdale, Paul passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a short illness.

An impressive career saw him hold several physio roles across sport – most notably with Wolves from 1986-1995 and in golf.

He was brought to Molineux by incoming manager Graham Turner and played an important role as Wolves went on to win the Fourth and Third Division titles, as well as the Sherpa Van Trophy.

“His time at Wolves was his best time, he absolutely adored his nine years at the club,” his sister, Gail Carvey, told the Express & Star.

“My brother-in-law has spoken to Steve Bull recently who described Paul as a ‘legend of a man’ who helped him so much through his career. To have someone like him think so highly of Paul says everything about the man he was.

“Even golfer Alison Nicholas, who won the US Open, she has spoken over the years about how she couldn’t have done it without Paul.

“Everyone that Paul worked with loved him and he absolutely loved what he did.”

Steve Bull is helped off the pitch by physio Paul Darby in the 1991/92 season

Alongside his physio work, Paul also set up a full-time golf academy in Stafford, alongside former English Golf Union performance director Nigel Furniss.

And his sister Gail insists it was another example of how often he helped people. She added: “He always found a way to channel his desire to help people and he was always so busy!

“He always had to be working or doing something. When he was poorly that was one of the big things he struggled to come to terms with, that he struggled to do those things.

“That was a massive issue for him, that he couldn’t work the way he was used to. He still wanted to help everybody, right until the end.

“I saw him on Saturday and he was talking about my children and giving my son advice for his business. He was still, right until the end, wanting to help other people. All the way through his illness he kept fighting and dealt with everything so well. He was so strong. He was somebody who always wanted to care for and help people, that was his nature.”

Paul is survived by his partner Carol and children Hannah and Mark. Gail said: “He has one grandson and his daughter has just had a little baby and he adored them.

“He was very sad that he wasn’t going to spend more time with them. His partner has helped him so much and helped him through this, we all have. He struggled to come to terms with the fact that he needed the help and wasn’t the one doing the helping – that’s just the way he was. We will miss him.”