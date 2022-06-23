Notification Settings

Wolves' Meritan Shabani training with Grasshoppers

By Liam Keen

Wolves attacker Meritan Shabani is currently training with feeder club Grasshoppers, the Express & Star understands.

Meritan Shabani (Getty)
The 23-year-old, who signed from German giants Bayern Munich, has had his Wolves career blighted by injuries since he joined in the summer of 2019.

He ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament on his senior debut against Reading in the Carabao Cup in September 2019 before getting back to full fitness and impressing for the under-23s in the first half of the 2020/21 season.

Shabani then joined Dutch top-flight side VVV-Venlo on-loan at the end of January 2021 and made five appearances before suffering a second ACL injury.

Having fought back from that devastating injury once more, the German attacking midfielder returned to under-23s action in the remaining weeks of the season.

Now, with one year left on his Wolves contract, he is training with Swiss top flight side Grasshoppers. No loan deal is currently agreed.

Shabani has been training with the club this week and is due to play in a friendly against fellow Swiss side FC Schaffhausen tomorrow (Friday).

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

