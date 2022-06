Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon. Picture date: Tuesday February 15, 2022. See PA story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

Wolves have strongly been linked with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes - with talks ongoing between the clubs.

There have also been players rumoured to be on the way out of Molineux.

Here are the latest rumours and transfer talk involving Wolves.