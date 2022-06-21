Wolves inflict some instant revenge on the Aces

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves vs Belle Vue Aces - 20th June 2022.

The Parrys International Wolves treated a bumper home crowd to an engaging night of top-flight racing – and they were all sent home happy after securing a ninth win in 10 fixtures over their Manchester rivals.

There were a total of eight maximums across the evening with the Monmore men on the right end on five occasions to claim all three points – just seven nights after falling to defeat in the reverse fixture.

The hosts drew first blood in the opener with skipper Sam Masters and former Ace Steve Worrall picking up from where they left off last time out in the Midlands to register a fourth 5-1 in a row after a messy first corner.

Tenacious work from young British duo Drew Kemp and Leon Flint in heat two prevented a potential instant response from the visitors, who had initially got their noses in front from the gate.

A reply was forthcoming from Mark Lemon’s side though as Grand Prix star Max Fricke reeled off back-to-back wins – combining with former British champion Charles Wright and Tom Brennan for a pair of 5-1 maximums.

American talent Luke Becker and Aussie Ryan Douglas then bounced back from a disappointing opening ride to take a comfortable four laps and another max between the sides to peg back the visitors.

In the following heat, Fricke bolted from the inside gate to pick up another chequered flag before Nick Morris and Drew Kemp pounced to add another five points to Wolves’ tally.

The race of the night followed with Worrall bagging a second win of the evening after hunting down rising star Brennan over three laps before blasting around the outside entering the final lap in another home advantage.

Becker then threw everything at the unbeaten Fricke in heat nine but just couldn’t find a way through.

Just as the Monmore men thought they were running away with the victory, number one Zagar and tactical substitute Fricke delivered a timely reminder of their top-order strength to claw back four points just before the interval.

Victory was all-but secured in the clash of the big hitters in heat 13 as Masters and Morris hit a fifth home maximum of the night – ending Fricke’s unbeaten run in the process.

Home captain Masters rounded off an accomplished night’s work for the Parrys International Wolves in the final race to send Belle Vue home empty-handed.

A home clash with reigning champions Peterborough is up next for the Black Country outfit on Monday night (7.30pm).

Wolverhampton 49: Sam Masters 12+2, Steve Worrall 10+1, Luke Becker 9, Nick Morris 6+1, Ryan Douglas 5+2, Drew Kemp 6+1, Leon Flint 2+1.