Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever set for PSV loan move

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever has agreed a season-long loan move to PSV Eindhoven, the Express & Star understands.

Ki-Jana Hoever. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.
Ki-Jana Hoever. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

The Dutch defender only made 10 appearances in all competitions in 2021/22, with only two of them coming in 2022.

Despite an impressive performance in the 0-0 draw with Chelsea in December, one of his six starts last season, the 20-year-old struggled in his limited minutes.

He was also on the end of a dressing down from head coach Bruno Lage who called out the youngster for failing to prepare correctly and said that his injury against Crystal Palace was a result of his poor attitude.

The Express & Star reported that Wolves would be willing to let Hoever move on this summer for the right deal and it is now understood a loan move back to the Netherlands has been agreed.

A medical is likely to take place this week before any deal is announced.

Hoever joined Wolves for £9million in September 2020 in a deal from Liverpool which could rise to £13.5million with add-ons.

The Merseyside club hold a 15 per cent sell-on clause over any future deal, while it is not clear whether PSV have a buy option in their loan move for the defender.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News