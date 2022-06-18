Steve Bull: Wolves did themselves proud by hosting England

England's Conor Coady and James Ward-Prowse. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

It’s absolutely brilliant to see Molineux hosting so many England games, for both the men’s and women’s teams.

It’s special for me to watch England at Molineux. It was a crazy atmosphere full of England fans and it was lovely to be there and be a part of it.

I just wish Conor Coady could have put his foot on the grass for just half a minute to say he has followed in Billy Wright’s footsteps, who did the same thing so many years ago.

We can be biased and say he is one of our own, who has done well for his club and country, and that he deserves to play.

But when you’re 3-0 down with five minutes to go, why not put him on? I can’t understand it.

However, Gareth Southgate is the manager and he has been very good for England. I expect him to still be manager for the coming years and he is the one that picks the side.

We can’t use sentimental reasons to argue why our player should come on, it has to be based on performances.

Conor now has to kick on this season and aim for a place in the World Cup squad.

If he can come back stronger and better from his holiday, he will make it. He was superb last season and it’s up to him to stay in Southgate’s plans.

If he comes back in top condition, he should make the squad all day long.

Fingers crossed he will get another chance and hopefully we have done ourselves proud with how we have hosted England. Hopefully they will come back.

They could have gone to any of top six sides, or even in the Midlands they could have chosen Villa, but Wolves is a big club who have the capacity and facilities to handle whatever they chuck at us.

It was absolutely brilliant and Wolves were superb.