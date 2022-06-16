Wolves hope for top-three finish in Prem Pairs clash

SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Ryan Douglas.

The duo narrowly missed out on a spot in the semi-finals in the opening round at Peterborough on countback and were awarded four competition points for their fourth-placed finish.

The Parrys International Wolves’ Aussie pairing will be looking to close the gap on early leaders King’s Lynn and have previous good form around Foxhall to boost them ahead of the event.

Captain Masters scored 16-points, winning five of his six rides, in Wolves’ league fixture with the Witches at the end of last month while Douglas grew into that clash in the latter stages. And with Leon Flint back as the Rising Star representative, club promoter Chris Van Straaten is hopeful of a top three finish at least for his riders.

“Sam has been excellent for Wolverhampton so far this season,” he said.

“He is riding like a true No.1, a true captain and he’s a great rider to have in your team. His selection by Peter was fully expected – especially with this next round being at Ipswich. He was magnificent when we went there in the league a few weeks ago and he’ll rightly be heading there in confident mood.

“Injury has ruled out Nick (Morris), who has been on a good run of form, with his arm injury needing time to heal. We have a more than adequate replacement with Ryan Douglas stepping in.

“Ryan has again contributed plenty of good scores for Wolverhampton so far this season and he finished off with a strong couple of rides at Foxhall the other week.

“The boys were a shade unlucky at Peterborough in round one but I think they can go there feeling good about themselves and looking to at least make the semi-finals.”

Any supporters unable to make the trip to Foxhall can stream the meeting courtesy of British Speedway Network+ online at watch.britishspeedway.co.uk or via their app which is now available on Amazon Fire TV and on all IOS (Apple) devices.

Each round can be purchased individually at £12.99 per event or subscription passes remain available at £42 for the remaining five rounds.

BELLE VUE: Matej Zagar, Brady Kurtz, Tom Brennan (RS).

IPSWICH: Jason Doyle, Troy Batchelor, Danyon Hume (RS).

KING’S LYNN: Richard Lawson, Josh Pickering, Jake Mulford (RS).

PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Hans Andersen, Jordan Jenkins (RS).

SHEFFIELD: Adam Ellis, Tobiasz Musielak, Connor Mountain (RS).

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Ryan Douglas, Leon Flint (RS).

CURRENT STANDINGS (AFTER ONE ROUND):