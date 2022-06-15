Wolves not taking legal action over Marquinhos transfer saga

Molineux (Getty)

The 19-year-old had already signed a pre-contract agreement with Wolves, which should have seen him arrive at Molineux this summer from Brazilian top flight club Sao Paulo.

It is understood that Wolves were also lining him up for a loan to feeder club Grasshoppers, as they expected the transfer to be completed.

However, reports have suggested that the forward was offered by Sao Paulo to Arsenal, who were unaware of the player’s prior agreement with Wolves, as the Gunners looked to complete a £3million deal.

Marquinhos has now completed his move to the London club and the deal was announced on Friday.

Wolves consulted lawyers once it emerged that Arsenal were set to sign the teenager, as they sought advice before making their next steps.

However, the Express & Star understands that this transfer saga is over and Wolves will not be taking legal action.