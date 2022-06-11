Notification Settings

Wolves heading to Spain as part of pre-season schedule

By Joe Edwards

Wolves are now set to jet out to Spain as part of pre-season – after having to cancel their planned tour of America.

Bruno Lage (Getty)

Bruno Lage's men will head to Alicante next month and are planning two friendlies over there, which will be announced in due course.

Wolves had originally wanted to go to the States but saw the Ohio Cup – a four-team tournament they were due to play in – cancelled at late notice.

That forced them to reluctantly pull the plug on a trip across the pond, with Germany and Austria both then scouted out as potential destinations.

They have now settled on Spanish coastal city Alicante as they aim to be in tip-top shape for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Also as part of pre-season, Wolves are due to play their final friendly of the summer away from Molineux.

Having traditionally held their last warm-up fixture at home, they cannot do so this year as it clashes with the Commonwealth Games.

A brief trip abroad could also be made for that game.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

