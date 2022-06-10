Wolves General Manager Matt Wild: Saying no to England was never an option

Bruno Lage tours Molineux Stadium for the first time after being appointed the new manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) with Matt Wild, General Manager of Football Operations at Molineux on June 09, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Three matches involving five teams over the course of six days will consolidate Molineux’s standing as an international sporting venue of note.

Tomorrow’s Nations League match with Italy will be the first time it has hosted the senior England men’s team since 1956 and the first time in 17 years the Three Lions have played in the West Midlands. It will be only the eighth England home fixture played away from Wembley since the venue reopened in 2007.

For Wolves it is undoubtedly a coup and not one which has occurred by chance. Instead, it is the result of several years hard work, developing relationships with the FA through the successful hosting of England youth matches, ensuring Molineux was on its list when it came to finding a venue for this summer’s Nations League fixtures.

“The first time we knew we were in the running was last October,” explains Matt Wild, Wolves’ general manager of football administration. “We got a call from the FA’s events manager sounding us out.

“At that point the Nations League draw hadn’t taken place. All they knew were the dates would be sometime in June and the question was: ‘Might you be available?’”

It is here a little fortune does come into the story. Though the region’s hosting of the Commonwealth Games meant Molineux could not stage its traditional home friendly at the end of pre-season, it did allow a slight delay to pitch renovations and a larger window in which the ground would be available at the start of summer.

“We weren’t having to get ready for a game at the end of July, which meant we could push our usage of Molineux out a bit further into the close season,” says Wild.

“When the draw was made and the FA came back to us, the dates were actually a little later in June than had originally been discussed but it still gave us enough time to carry out work on the pitch and be ready for the new season. We were keen to do it. Saying no wasn’t really an option.”

Wild describes getting the call to confirm Molineux had been selected as an ‘amazing’ moment, made more special by the discovery they would be hosting not just one but both of England’s home matches, with the visit of Italy followed by that of Hungary. Several weeks later came a further bonus, when Wolves were asked to stage England women’s European Championship warm-up against Belgium.

“Having these games is a coup, not just for us but for the city, the supporters and the West Midlands,” says Wild.

“Hosting the senior men’s and women’s within days of each other is a great success story for the hard work everyone here has put in.”

Getting the games has meant, of course, more hard graft but even at a time of year which would typically be time for a breather between busy domestic seasons, it is the kind Wolves relish. Wild explained how several members of staff have cancelled pre-booked holiday in order to play their part.

“One of the most enjoyable things about these events is how everyone works together,” he says. “Every department is involved, from ticketing to hospitality to the media team.

“When we had the first planning meeting with the FA there were around 35 people present. Everyone has a part to play. It is a real team effort and that is the way we like it.”

Intriguingly, it is tomorrow’s behind closed doors fixture which has required the most planning. Uefa legislation which permits children aged under-14 to attend, though understandably criticised, nevertheless contains strict protocols the cause of numerous headaches for Wild and his team. One requirement is for every attendee to arrive by coach.

“It has presented a few challenges, logistically,” he explains. “We’ve had to make sure we have sufficient coach parking for everyone and routes into the stadium.

“There are only a certain number of FA affiliated clubs who can attend and they are coming with a chaperone. It’s why there will only be between 2,000 to 3,000 in the ground.

“It might sound strange but Tuesday will be easier, even though it is going to be a much larger crowd, because it will feel like a normal matchday.”

Molineux is only one part of the story. England, who will stay at a venue close to the city, will also make use of Compton Park in the build-up to the match against Hungary.

Training pitches surrounded by the logos of the national team’s sponsors have been prepared, with the Three Lions staff and players having full use of the gym, meeting rooms and canteen, where Wolves’ own chefs will prepare their meals. Conor Coady, who could become the first Wolves player to represent England at Molineux since Billy Wright, is thought to be relishing the chance to show his international team-mates the place where he spends most of his working week.

Gareth Southgate will hold his pre-match press conference at Compton Park and after England move out, the Belgium women’s team move in ahead of Thursday’s match with the Lionesses.

It promises to be a special few days but in addition to kudos Wolves will also receive some cash, via facilities fees and a revenue-sharing deal with the FA on food and banqueting.

“It is a good source of income in the close season, when you ordinarily don’t generate revenue from the ground,” says Wild.

Molineux has regularly hosted England under-21 matches, staging three behind closed doors fixtures in the space of a month in autumn 2020. It is those efforts, coupled with the club’s rise adding to the image of the ground as a place for the big occasion, which have helped end a 66-year wait for the nation’s No.1 team to return.

“The FA have worked with us before and know we can put on a good game,” says Wild. “We have a good team of people here. We are good planners, good operators and that is important.