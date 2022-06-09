Notification Settings

Wolves release home kit for 2022/23 season

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves have launched their new home kit ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Wolves have released their new home kit Credit: Wolverhampton Wanderers
This season's strip, which is designed by Castore, who are also the kit suppliers for Aston Villa, is the first to be sponsored by AstroPay, after a deal with the online global payment services company was confirmed earlier this week.

In addition, te club have also announced 12Bet as the club's new sleeve sponsor.

In their kit release, the club has confirmed adult shirts are available as pros, the authentic jerseys worn by the players, at a price of £105, with replicas costing £55.

Long sleeve options are also available at £65 for adults and £50 for juniors.

And the club has also released a price list for all items of the new kit.

Home pro shirt - £105

Home replica shirt - £55

Home shirt Junior - £40

Home shirt Women - £55

Home shirt long sleeve - £65

Home shirt long sleeve - £50

Home shorts adults - £28

Home shorts junior - £23

Home baby kit - £38

Home infant kit - £42

Home sock adult - £15

Home sock junior - £12

Wolves have released their new home kit Credit: Wolverhampton Wanderers
