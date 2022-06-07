AstroPay to be Wolves' new shirt sponsor

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton at Molineux on January 15, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Sam Bagnall - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Asian betting firm ManBetX had been Wolves’ shirt sponsor since the summer of 2019.

Now, though, AstroPay has become the club's principal partner and will sponsor the shirts of the men’s, women’s, junior and esports teams.

Wolves had been unable to have the same sponsor for their senior and junior teams due to rules around gambling firms not being permitted on children’s kits.

Russell Jones, Wolves’ general manager for marketing and commercial growth, said: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with AstroPay, who are a multi-award winning company, specialising in providing payment solutions in over 150 countries.

“As a forward-thinking and fast-growing brand, we know AstroPay have enjoyed the exposure and reach that the Premier League brings.

"This is their first move into principal front of shirt sponsorship, and it gives me immense pride that they have chosen Wolves.

“Their progressive attitude and ambitious growth plans have seen them win significant market share in both Asia and Latin America – two areas where Wolves has developed a strong following but also harbours extensive growth ambitions for 2022-23.”

Mikael Lijtenstein, AstroPay CEO, said: “We have built a great relationship with the club over the year and are pleased to be very much part of the Wolves family, one of the most successful clubs in domestic English history with 13 major trophy wins.

“They are a perfect fit for AstroPay and the partnership further solidifies our growth strategy, particularly in terms of increasing our visibility in wider European market.