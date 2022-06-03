Scott Sellars wants Wolves sales money re-invested quickly

Wolverhampton Wanderers Technical Director, Scott Sellars (L) and Jeff Shi, Executive Chairman of Wolverhampton Wanderers look on during a Wolverhampton Wanderers Pre-Season Training Session at Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on July 15, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Vinagre will join Sporting Lisbon next month after spending the season on loan with the Portuguese club.

The 23-year-old, who first joined Wolves from Monaco in 2017, made only 16 appearances for Sporting over the course of the campaign yet a clause to make the deal permanent was nevertheless triggered.

Vinagre is unlikely to be the last departure from Molineux this summer with Sellars this week admitting Wolves needed to be “realistic” over the future of Ruben Neves, who is a target for both Arsenal and Barcelona.

Offers for Adama Traore, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract and has indicated he will not sign a new one, are also likely to be welcomed. Much of Wolves’ scope in the market will depend on how much money they raise.

Sellars said: “There’s probably some players that will be moving out and I’ll certainly be pushing and driving hard to get that money to spend.

“I certainly get the sense that would be the feeling of what I’m allowed to do. Anything that does happen I want to spend the money to certainly try and improve the squad and try to make us progress.”

Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha has been identified as a possible replacement should the Portugal international depart.

Though chairman Jeff Shi this week admitted Wolves must be pragmatic in the market, Sellars rejects the notion the club has hit a “glass ceiling” and is confident they can still progress and improve on this season’s 10th-placed finish.

He said: “I came here seven years ago and we were just promoted from League One, so if you say we can’t progress, then I would probably say you’re probably wrong. I think the club is progressing on a regular basis.

“Last season (2020-21) was frustrating and probably our first season that we haven’t (progressed), but again, this season we’ve progressed from last year.