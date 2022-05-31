Conor Coady leading a big pack of Wolves to international duty

Wolves skipper Conor Coady, right, joins West Ham midfielder at England training at St George’s Park yesterday.

Coady joined up with the Three Lions squad at St George’s Park yesterday as preparations began for four Nations League fixtures, two of which take place at Molineux.

Gareth Southgate’s men first travel to face Hungary on Saturday before then Germany next Tuesday before returning to the UK and hosting Italy in Wolverhampton on Saturday, June 11 and then Hungary on Tuesday, June 14.

It is the first time Molineux has hosted the senior men’s England team since 1956, with Coady in with a chance of becoming the first Wolves player since Billy Wright to represent his country at the ground.

Coady, who enjoyed a week-long break following the end of the Premier League season, reported for duty along with the bulk of Southgate’s squad. England yesterday confirmed Arsenal defender Ben White has withdrawn due to injury while Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold were due to arrive at St George’s Park today.

The hectic international schedule will see a host of other Wolves players in action, with midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White also arriving at St George’s Park yesterday ahead of his involvement with England under-21s. Lee Carsley’s team play four European Championship qualifiers in the space of 10 days, the first of which takes place this Friday away to the Czech Republic. Villa duo Cameron Archer and Jacob Ramsey have also been included in the squad.

Wolves midfield Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are both part of the Portugal squad for a quartet of Nations League matches, starting with a clash against Spain in Seville on Thursday. Goalkeeper Jose Sa has withdrawn from the squad due to the injury sustained in the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool earlier this month.

Leander Dendoncker will be hoping to add to his tally of 26 senior Belgium caps in Nations League matches against Poland, the Netherlands and Wales, the latter of which takes place in Cardiff a week on Saturday, June 11. Raul Jimenez has, meanwhile, joined up with the Mexico squad.

The striker missed Sunday’s 2-1 friendly win over Nigeria in Baltimore but will be available for further matches in the USA against Uruguay and Ecuador, before Nations League ties against Suriname and Jamaica.

Romain Saiss, who looks likely to depart Molineux this summer, is part of the Morocco squad who face the USA in a friendly in Cincinnati tomorrow night, ahead of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Liberia.

Defender Willy Boly is with the Ivory Coast squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Zambia and Lesotho, while forward Hwang Hee-chan will also be action, with South Korea playing three friendly matches against South American opposition in the shape of Brazil, Chile and Paraguay.