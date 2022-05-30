The numbers add up for Daniel Podence as he tops Wolves list

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at Molineux on February 20, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

We have gone back through our marks across the season and done the maths to give each member of the squad an average score.

The Express & Star gave ratings for 34 games, and looking at those who played at least 10 times, we can compare how they faired.

Daniel Podence - 7.25

Although he started the season on the bench, then took a regular starting berth before finishing the season injured, Podence actually had a very influential season. However, having only scored six goals and three assists in 30 games, it comes as a surprise to see him top this list.

Max Kilman - 7.07

There is no surprise to see Kilman receive a high average score after a brilliant campaign. There were the occasional very poor performances, but the defender was consistent overall and put in several man-of-the-match displays.

Ruben Neves - 7

In what could be his last season at the club, Neves shone in midfield. The performance away at Manchester United sticks in the memory, as Wolves secured a famous win.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

Although Ait-Nouri was in and out of the team, spending long spells either on the sidelines or in the starting XI, he regularly impressed. His defending has improved and going forward he looks dangerous, he just needs to add more numbers.

Adama Traore - 6.85

Before his departure on-loan in January, Traore scored very highly on average. Some electric displays saw him stand-out as Wolves struggled for goals. His average is also likely boosted due to several games where he did not play or came on late.

Jose Sa - 6.83

As the rightful winner of players' player and fans' player of the season, it is very surprising to see Sa sitting behind five other players in this list. He has proved to be an inspired signing, a snip at £6.8m, who has settled in expertly in the Premier League.

Conor Coady - 6.82

Coady's position in this list is about right. He had a very solid and consistent season that tailed off towards the end.

Joao Moutinho - 6.61

Moutinho impressed with superb energy in midfield and he was a constant presence for Wolves.

Leander Dendoncker - 6.5

Dendoncker is an enigma. Some games he was very poor and others he achieved eight and nine ratings. Too inconsistent, but his average score is about right.

Nelson Semedo - 6.45

Semedo's overall performances probably deserved a higher rating, but his numbers let him down again. He must find more goals and assists.

Willy Boly - 6.4

Coming into the team in the latter stages of the season, Boly's ratings were also mixed with a three and some fives, mixed with three eights.

Fabio Silva - 6.36

Despite his limited minutes and lack of goals, Silva did well on several occasions in testing circumstances.

Raul Jimenez - 6.31

Jimenez was also too inconsistent overall with a varied set of ratings, but he did finish as the top goalscorer and assist maker.

Pedro Neto - 6.3

Injuries and inconsistency also hurt Neto. He had the odd very good display but was searching for his match sharpness too often.

Jonny Castro Otto - 6.27

A fairly solid return from his two devastating injuries. These games should bode well for Jonny for next season.

Romain Saiss - 6.16

On the balance of his season, Saiss deserves to be much higher up the list. His issue was a plateau, as his occasional commanding display was met by a series of average ones. He also finished the season poorly and was outshone by Kilman and Coady in the early parts of the season.

Fernando Marcal - 6.12

A very average season from Marcal. He started very well but quickly tailed off as Ait-Nouri rightly took his place.

Hwang Hee-chan - 5.91

A very good start to life at Molineux was swamped by injury and Hwang stuttered. His second half of the season was very poor.

Francisco Trincao - 5.68

It comes as little surprise to see Trincao clearly last on this list. Aside from two or three impressive games, he offered very little in a Wolves shirt and did not make good use of his talent.