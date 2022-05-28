Notification Settings

Wolves looking ahead to hosting Sheffield

Published:

The Parrys International Wolves are building up to their big home league meeting with Sheffield on Monday (May 30, 7.30pm).

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves vs Ipswich Witches - 9th May 2022

With the fixture taking place in the latest school holidays, all children aged 13 and under will be admitted free of charge.

There will also be a play bus to keep junior supporters entertained before the meeting and there is a special second half set of races too.

The Wolf Cubs will lock horns with a Heathens side – with a father and son battle on the management side of things.

Peter Adams, who enjoyed multiple successes with the old Dudley Wood outfit in the 1980s, will be temporarily reverting to filling the programme in for the opposition while his son Chris will be looking to outwit his dad as manager of the hosts.

