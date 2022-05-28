Wolves looking ahead to hosting Sheffield

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves vs Ipswich Witches - 9th May 2022

With the fixture taking place in the latest school holidays, all children aged 13 and under will be admitted free of charge.

There will also be a play bus to keep junior supporters entertained before the meeting and there is a special second half set of races too.

The Wolf Cubs will lock horns with a Heathens side – with a father and son battle on the management side of things.