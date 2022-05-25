Dave Edwards: If Neves is leaving Wolves, then get the deal done quickly

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers shows appreciation to the fans following defeat in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

That will leave proper time to reinvest those funds. I always think back to when Spurs sold Gareth Bale quite late in the window.

They got the £100million, or whatever it was, and then all of a sudden every club knew they had £100m to spend quickly. Prices went up all the time.

If they can get the Ruben deal done early on, hopefully before he goes on international duty – which might be a big ask – then great. But for him too; for his own future.

For Wolves this is such an important transfer window, the club’s at a point where it needs an overhaul of players and they need to get it right to keep progressing.

That’s an unbelievable legacy that Ruben can leave. He came here as a wonderkid and has turned into a mature holding midfielder who has done everything he could for the club.

He’s played more than 200 games over five years and hopefully will give them a sizeable fee to work with having signed for far less.

He is probably the best signing Wolves have ever made – apart from picking up Thommo and Bully!

The aftermath of the Norwich game was quite telling for Ruben, he looked visibly upset. And then at Anfield, the way he stayed on the pitch a little bit longer to pay his gratitude to Wolves fans.

The comments we’ve seen from him – in the interview I watched anyway – I thought he was very, very gracious. He made it really understandable to fans on how much Wolves means to him but that everyone has dreams in football.

It is such a short career and you don’t know when these opportunities will come. I’ve always thought no Wolves fan would begrudge Neves leaving.

We had finished 16th in the Championship when he came in, to think what he’s done in five years, I think he’s one of the best Wolves players of all time.

I wasn’t lucky enough to see the greats of the 1950s, but modern-day history – from the 80s onwards – has there been a better player at Wolves? I’m not sure.

I know Steve Bull is an absolute legend with his goals, but in terms of an actual footballer, we’ve been so lucky to have him at our club for five years.

And with Wolves’ form since January being pretty poor, it might be a blessing in disguise. Had they had a decent season and overachieved they might have only targeted two or three additions.

Whereas we saw the harsh reality of how depleted the squad can look. Bruno needs a bigger squad to choose from and better players.

All these other clubs will improve, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United – you don’t want the gap to get bigger. Teams around them will do likewise, too.

Midfield is the most important department to look at. It could need a whole new midfield if Neves and Joao Moutinho go.

On that subject Morgan Gibbs-White has just been offered a new contract – next season could be his breakthrough year. I thought it might have been last year. I know it ended tough for him with Sheffield United but if you ask any Blades or Swansea fan, he’s been incredible.