Steve Bull: If Ruben Neves does leave Wolves, he deserves a good send-off

Ruben Neves. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

We can’t go there and roll over, otherwise it will be an onslaught and we’ll lose heavily.

In the last few weeks we have underperformed but lets give a good account of ourselves and sign off the season in a positive manner.

Even those players that might not be here next season, lets give the fans a good show.

You don’t want to be joining Liverpool’s celebrations and giving them an easy ride.

The supporters will travel in their thousands again to cheer the team on and the players have to prove to everyone we can play, compete and beat the best.

I’ll be in the away end with the fans, with my daughter and a few of the lads, and we’ll love every moment of it. I don’t want to leave the stadium with a sad face, I want to leave looking forward to next year.

I wanted to take my daughter to her first away game, so what a perfect opportunity this was away at Liverpool for an important game.

It could also be the last time we see Ruben Neves in a Wolves shirt, and what a player he has been for the club. Absolutely superb.

He’s a hero to many people and has given us so many memories. He’s a very, very talented player and you can’t knock him if he wants to go.

He’s given us some amazing service over the last few years so it would be nice to have a good send off for him if he does leave in the summer.

We still have eighth place to play for against Liverpool, although it won’t be a disappointment for me if we don’t finish there.

I know people will look at the recent form and the opportunities we have missed, but a season is full of highs and lows.

They’ve given a good account of themselves overall and I think it’s been a good season.