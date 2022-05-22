Ruben Neves set for Wolves exit: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah on Liverpool defeat - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

The star midfielder has been the subject of intense transfer speculation with suggestions he could depart Molineux in the coming months, as Europe's elite clubs circle for his signature.

Now, the 25-year-old has expressed his desire to chase his dreams and has hinted he will leave if a deal can be made.

Pedro Neto’s first goal of the season put Wolves ahead after just three minutes and the visitors impressed, with a handful of chances that could have seen them increase their lead.

But Liverpool showed their quality to equalise through Sadio Mane before the break.