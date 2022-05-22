Notification Settings

Ruben Neves set for Wolves exit: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah on Liverpool defeat - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Ruben Neves has hinted at his Wolves exit this summer as he prepares to live his footballing ‘dreams’ with a high-profile move.

The star midfielder has been the subject of intense transfer speculation with suggestions he could depart Molineux in the coming months, as Europe's elite clubs circle for his signature.

Now, the 25-year-old has expressed his desire to chase his dreams and has hinted he will leave if a deal can be made.

Pedro Neto’s first goal of the season put Wolves ahead after just three minutes and the visitors impressed, with a handful of chances that could have seen them increase their lead.

But Liverpool showed their quality to equalise through Sadio Mane before the break.

In the second half Wolves spurned several golden opportunities before two late Liverpool strikes sealed the points. Mohamed Salah found the net first before Andy Robertson grabbed the third.

