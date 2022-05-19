Wolves remain America bound despite tournament cancellation

Wolves boss Bruno Lage (PA)

Reports have detailed how the Ohio Cup – a four-team event set to take place in July and featuring both Wolves and fellow Premier League side Newcastle United – has been called off at late notice.

The Express & Star, though, understands Wolves will still head across the Atlantic in preparation for the 2022/23 campaign and make new arrangements for the trip.

The Ohio Cup was slated to have two matches hosted in Cincinnati and two in Columbus, with two Spanish top-flight teams – thought to be Villarreal and Valencia – also involved in the competition.

Wolves are understood to be disappointed with the lateness of the cancellation but are pressing ahead with going to the US regardless.

Specific details of where they will travel to are not yet known, but fixtures for the tour could be announced over the next few weeks.

Before then, Bruno Lage’s side are hoping to sign off the current season with a positive performance at title-chasing Liverpool.

It promises to be a lively day at Anfield on Sunday as the Reds aim to grab three points while hoping for Manchester City to slip up at home to Villa.

Wolves are on a six-game winless run and a summer rebuild of the squad appears to be on the cards.