Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves undecided on Francisco Trincao move

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Bruno Lage says Wolves are yet to make their decision on Francisco Trincao’s future despite reports linking him with a return to Portugal

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Francisco Trincao
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Francisco Trincao

The 22-year-old has had a difficult season on-loan from Barcelona, with only three goals and one assist in all competitions.

Reports in Portugal have suggested Trincao has already agreed a move to Sporting next season, but with Wolves holding a £25million option on him, Lage insists the club are yet to make their decision on his future.

“We need to discuss this and now is not the right moment,” Lage said. “We will wait until the end of the season to try and understand everything.

“He’s not our player and has come on loan and we need to try to understand everything in the contract.

“It’s not about outside opinion, it’s about our opinion about what he did and how he’s grown up during the season.”

Meanwhile, Lage has laughed off any suggestion of a bust-up in the Wolves dressing room.

Social media rumours following the loss to Brighton claimed there had been a falling out between Lage, Jonny Castro Otto and Raul Jimenez in training. Lage was unable to be questioned on this following those rumours as he tested positive for Covid-19, however goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts quashed them.

Now, Lage has also dismissed those suggestions and believes rumours will always surface when a team is in bad form.

“Me and the boys laugh about that – I don’t have any problems with anyone,” he said.

“The first two thirds of the season there’s no problem, when you lose the rumours and the problems happen.

“If you go to church for rumours for Man City you will not find them. If you go to church for rumours for Man United you will find one rumour every day.

“This is football, it’s about winning and losing.

“I don’t have any problems here. I’m saying good things about these players and the people in the building since the first day.

“If we have (a problem) we talk face to face and finish it.

“Nothing happened, but if something did happen it’s something that is finished with a good talk.

“But I can promise you nothing happened with players.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News