Emotional James Collins delighted as Wolves U23's advance to PL2 playoff-final

James Collins (Getty)

The youngster's recovered from their cup final loss to West Brom on Friday night to produce a stunning display of mental grit and determination.

"To play 120 minutes Friday and Tuesday on a first-team pitch for these young boys is not easy," said Collins.

"Especially having lost on penalties on Friday, I thought what a monumental effort that was from us.

"I was worried about how we would respond because I knew it took a lot out of our legs and our minds.

“I just said to them in the changing room that it’s a privilege to take them.

"I thought they looked tired, but kept going, dug in, and again responded to the set-back of the equaliser."

Wolves will now face Stoke City in the final next Monday at Molineux.

Season ticket holders and members can get free entry into the stadium for the final but must claim their ticket in advance.

For non-season ticket holders, tickets cost £4 for adults, £2 for over-65s and under-21s, while under-17s can gain free entry.

“Now we’ve got a few days rest, because they’ll need it, and then we go for a final and see if we can get promoted.

“I got quite emotional. I was surprised. I’d have been gutted for them if they’d have lost again.

"That’s what I was worried about when I was stood on the touchline when we went to penalties.

“There’s a time to play on the emotion of it and there’s a time to take the sting out of it.