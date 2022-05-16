Wolves 1 Norwich 1 - Player ratings

Toti Gomes. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

John Ruddy - 7

A steady display from Ruddy on what could be his final Molineux appearance. A good save from Pukki in the first half and otherwise untroubled.

Willy Boly - 5

A dreadful first half was followed up by an improved second half, which saved Boly from a lower rating. He was caught out in behind too often.

Conor Coady - 4

Coady’s positioning let him down and he stood off the Norwich forwards too often in his 45 minutes.

Toti Gomes - 7

On his first appearance since February 5, Gomes proved why he deserved a chance earlier. Composed, strong in the tackle and unflinching.

Jonny Castro Otto - 6

A decent showing from Jonny who got into some good forward positions at right-wing-back and defended well in the back three.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves was not quite at his influential best but did spray the ball around well in the second half.

Joao Moutinho - 5

Although he ran himself into the ground, Moutinho chose the wrong pass too often and slowed down Wolves’ advances.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

A very good performance and goal from Ait-Nouri, who was a thorn in Norwich’s defence all game.

Hwang Hee-chan - 4

Hwang was anonymous all game. When he did take up good positions his decision making was poor and he overplayed the ball on numerous occasions.

Raul Jimenez - 5

Jimenez looked lost at times as he drifted out wide and failed to get into goalscoring positions in the box. His body language looks all wrong.

Pedro Neto - 6

When those around him failed to inject any urgency in attack, Neto offered some tempo and impetus. However, he looks knackered from the number of minutes he has played recently.

Substitutes

Chiquinho (for Coady, 45), 7, Daniel Podence (for Netom 75), Fabio Silva (for Hwang, 75).