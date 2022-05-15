Wolves 1 Norwich 1 - Report

Rayan Ait-Nouri & Toti Gomes (Getty)

Despite the visitors arriving having long confirmed their relegation to the Championship, they caused Wolves several problems as Teemu Pukki spurned a handful of chances.

The striker then finally converted after 37 minutes to give Norwich a deserved lead as Wolves entered half-time once again chasing a game.

Tactical tweaks at the break gave Wolves some added impetus and Rayan Ait-Nouri netted his first of the season to bring the hosts level just 10 minutes into the second half.

Wolves were unable to capitalise on their immediate momentum following the goal, but did dominate possession in search of the winner.

That winner was not forthcoming, however, as Wolves’ penultimate game of the season – and final one at home – ended with a draw.

Bruno Lage made three changes to his side as he returned to the 3-4-3 formation.

John Ruddy replaced Jose Sa in goal, for what may be his Molineux farewell, while Toti Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan also came in for Leander Dendoncker and Chiquinho.

Daniel Podence returned after a six-week lay-off with a toe injury and made the bench. Wolves only named eight substitutions after Yerson Mosquera and Luke Cundle played for the under-23s on Friday and were rested.

Dean Smith also made three changes to his Norwich side, who switched to a 3-5-2 formation.

Ben Gibson, Mathias Normann and Kieran Dowell all came in as Lukas Rupp, Tony Springett and Milot Rashica dropped to the bench.

Pedro Neto (Getty)

Wolves dominated possession in the early stages of the game but were struggling to break down Norwich’s stubborn defence and deep line.

The visitors should have taken the lead when Dowell played Pukki through on goal but the striker directed his low effort wide of the post.

Wolves were being caught out in defence and once again Pukki was played through in the exact same position as a few minutes earlier. This time his effort was on target and Ruddy made a good save, before Gomes slid in with a wonderful tackle to deny Dowell a tap-in on the rebound.

An animated Lage was trying to get his team going from the sidelines as they struggled to get out of first gear. Gomes, however, got fans off his seat with a brilliant crunching tackle on Sam Byram – marking a good start to the game for the young defender.

Wolves’ failings in front of goal were highlighted when Pedro Neto swung in a dangerous cross from the left that flashed across goal and inches wide of the far post, but no Wolves player was close to meeting it.

Ruben Neves (Getty)

After 37 minutes, the warnings finally came to fruition and Pukki put Norwich ahead. The striker popped up with the ball on the right of the box and was allowed to drift towards goal unchallenged by both Conor Coady and Gomes, who did not get tight enough to him. Pukki’s shot then deflected off Coady and wrong-footed Ruddy to find the bottom corner.

Wolves left the field at half-time to boos from the home fans for their limp display.

At half-time, Lage made the brave call of replacing captain Coady with Chiquinho. However, he did not change the formation as Jonny moved to the right of the back three and Chiquinho came on in right-wing-back.

The change did offer Wolves some added impetus early in the second half as Neto’s effort flew just wide from 20 yards.

After 10 minutes Wolves found their equaliser. A good Joao Moutinho free-kick caused a scramble in the box but the ball fell to Ait-Nouri who directed a smart header into the far corner for his first goal of the season.

Chiquinho (Getty)

The momentum was with Wolves and the home fans were responding. Chiquinho had whipped in several dangerous crosses and another almost resulted in a goal. Neto’s diving header at the far post forced Angus Gunn into a superb save.

The warning signs were still there for Wolves, however, when Pukki was handed another opportunity. This time the striker blazed wide from 20 yards.

After 75 minutes, with Wolves still desperately chasing the game and looking for a winner, Podence made his return from injury and replaced Neto, while Fabio Silva also came on for Hwang.

Silva had a chance when he was put through on goal but with the angle tight he attempted to square it to a team-mate, instead of shooting, and the chance was lost.

Wolves huffed and puffed in search of a winning goal, but never truly looked likely to find it, as they closed out their 2021/22 home campaign with a point.

Wolves: Ruddy, Boly, Coady (Chiquinho, 45), Gomes, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Hwang (Silva, 75), Jimenez, Neto (Podence, 75).

Subs not used: Sa, Hoever, Marcal, Dendoncker, Trincao.

Norwich: Gunn, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Aarons, Normann (Sorensen, 69), Lees-Melou, Gilmour (Rupp, 62), Giannoulis, Dowell (Rowe, 82), Pukki.