'This team needs a major rebuild!' Wolves fans disappointed following Norwich draw - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-1 draw with Norwich at Molineux.

Despite the visitors arriving having long confirmed their relegation to the Championship, they caused Wolves several problems as Teemu Pukki spurned a handful of chances.

The striker then finally converted after 37 minutes to give Norwich a deserved lead as Wolves entered half-time once again chasing a game.

Tactical tweaks at the break gave Wolves some added impetus and Rayan Ait-Nouri netted his first of the season to bring the hosts level just 10 minutes into the second half.

Wolves were unable to capitalise on their immediate momentum following the goal, but did dominate possession in search of the winner.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

