Jose Sa cleans up at Wolves end of season awards

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa swept up two awards at the club's end of season presentation.

Leander Dendoncker, Jose Sa and Conor Coady (Getty)
Taking place on the pitch following the 1-1 draw to Norwich, summer signing Sa was handed the players' player of the season award and supporters' player of the season award for a magnificent debut campaign in the Premier League.

Ruben Neves was also given a warm ovation by fans as he picked up the award of goal of the season following his world class chip against Watford at Molineux.

Luke Cundle was given the academy player of the season award for an impressive campaign that saw him break through into the first team and make two starts, while Tammi George was handed the women's player of the season award for a superb 2021/22.

