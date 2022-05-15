Jose Sa cleans up at Wolves end of season awards

Leander Dendoncker, Jose Sa and Conor Coady (Getty)

Taking place on the pitch following the 1-1 draw to Norwich, summer signing Sa was handed the players' player of the season award and supporters' player of the season award for a magnificent debut campaign in the Premier League.

Ruben Neves was also given a warm ovation by fans as he picked up the award of goal of the season following his world class chip against Watford at Molineux.