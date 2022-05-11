'We can't compete with KDB genius display!' Wolves fans on Manchester City defeat - WATCH

Wolves fans

A frantic start to the game saw four goals in 24 minutes and that was all the time needed for De Bruyne to earn his hat-trick.

The midfielder showed his class just seven minutes into the game when he calmly slotted home into the bottom corner.

A wonderful Wolves counter-attack then gave the hosts hope as Leander Dendoncker was on hand to finish off the move from 10 yards.

Just when the hosts had their tails up City and De Bruyne struck again. A Jose Sa mistake handed it to the midfielder from 20 yards and his deflected effort crashed into the roof of the net.

That was just the beginning, however, as he added his third after 24 minutes with an excellent sweeping finish all of his own making from outside the box.