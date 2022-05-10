Romain Saiss hints at Wolves exit

Romain Saiss. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

The defender has been offered a new deal by the club with his Wolves contract up this summer.

However, the 32-year-old has now said his future is 'more or less' decided and that his future lies 'more away than staying'.

"I think if everything is not done before the end of the season it just means it is time to go because I want to be fixed for next season," Saiss said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"With the World Cup, I need to start the season at the right time. I need to know what will happen with me as soon as possible.

"Europe is the next step. I don't know if I am going to be here or not but the next step is to try to compete more regularly with the top teams, fight every year for Europe because the players want to compete for the best and that means European football every year.

"You have a great stadium with fantastic fans who are behind you every game. The environment for the players is very good. Now the club is stable in the Premier League, everyone knows what team Wolves are. Now it is up to the club to keep improving.

"I never thought that I would stay for six years but I am really happy to have played a part in this project since the first day I signed for this club. I have met a lot of great people. As a lot of people have said, I have never had this kind of dressing room before.

"It is going to stay in my heart forever because I realised one of my dreams to play in the Premier League and I did it with this club. That is why I came here. Firstly, to help the club to the Premier League. And then to stabilise the club in the Premier League.

"If I have to leave I just say thank you for the support through these six years. Maybe I am not the best player they have seen at this club. But I always fought for the club, always gave my best. I gave everything. If they can keep something in their mind it is this.