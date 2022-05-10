Liam Keen comment: Wolves' comeback at Chelsea can spring a respectful season finish

Conor Coady scores (Getty)

After the previous three performances and results that was the least those fans deserved as Wolves showed some heart and fight to earn an impressive comeback draw away at Chelsea.

Frustrating Trincao

Is there a player more frustrating than Francisco Trincao?

For the vast majority of his loan from Barcelona the forward has flattered to deceive and struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

However, on the odd occasion he has turned it on he looks unplayable. Trincao changed the game against Chelsea when he was introduced after 76 minutes and quickly got Wolves back into the contest with an excellent finish. The 22-year-old made a similar impact at home against Leeds and has had the occasional good performance, but has otherwise failed to deliver.

When a player is clearly talented and is capable of those performances, it is excruciatingly frustrating when that is not the norm.

Chiquinho also deserves a special mention for a brilliant display that also changed the game. He looks like a superb talent.

Error prone

Wolves showed bottle to get back into the game but also handed the game to Chelsea before that.

Romain Saiss gave away a needless penalty before a Conor Coady and Joao Moutinho mix-up handed Chelsea a second.

Those errors are becoming all too common recently and give Wolves a mountain to climb. Often they have failed to climb that mountain and get back into games but on this occasion they succeeded and saved their blushes.

A respectful finish

The losses to Newcastle, Burnley and Brighton effectively ended Wolves’ European hopes this season. Add in West Ham’s win over Norwich and the chances are extremely slim.

But following that new low against Brighton, Wolves need to ensure the season does not fizzle out and they made a perfect start with the Chelsea comeback.