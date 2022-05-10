Dave Edwards: That was more like it on fun Wolves away day!

I was at Stamford Bridge with my son Jack enjoying a Wolves comeback

It was a real Jekyll and Hyde performance from Wolves, I felt. From a really disciplined first half, to all over the place at the start of the second to a great finish. It was a great away day.

Me and my lad Jack were on the front row of the top tier. It almost felt like we were going to go over the side at one point, having Conor Coady celebrate right in front of us, it was special.

Wolves played really well in the first half. They defended well, were resolute, had big opportunities on the counter, notably through Dendoncker.

Chelsea left big gaps to exploit early on. But after half-time Wolves just switched off and it felt similar to recent weeks, it was lacklustre and felt like Chelsea would win four or five.

But that changed when the substitutes were made. Chiquinho was a breath of fresh air with how he attacked.

Trincao was terrific. He’s been so hit and miss this year but when he gets it right he’s a fine player.

Wolves had a right go the last half-hour and that’s what fans want to see.

And in the final 20 or 30 minutes they started to get on top, being more direct with passing – in the first half they were going backwards too much – that is where they looked dangerous.

Chiquinho has looked very raw but he gets you up the pitch and gets crosses in the box. He’s full of energy and the fans really bought into that.

He put three or four top crosses in, it was just unfortunate nobody was on the end of them until Conor arrived late on!

I’ve always wanted to share moments like that with my son who is massively into his football, loves Wolves and loves Shrewsbury. It was a great moment.

Again I felt Raul Jimenez was really off it. It was a shame to see. His touch wasn’t there, he gave the ball away on numerous occasions, I was surprised he didn’t go off.

It’s an area Wolves need to really strengthen. They have to go all out to get a striker in. Fabio Silva isn’t ready, he could do with a loan for a season.

Raul’s had enough games now, it must be such a hard thing to come back from.

Another striker could help take pressure off him, but for Wolves to kick on they need a fit and firing striker, I can’t see it being Raul. I really hope I’m wrong.

Pedro Neto will be like a new signing next year. He’s had a horrific time with injuries and looked very good on Saturday. The fans were disappointed when he came off a bit leggy.

He was getting Wolves up the pitch, driving with the ball, he receives it so well.

Title-chasing Manchester City come to Molineux tomorrow and I do think it could be Liverpool’s best chance to catch City up!

Wolves away on a Wednesday night, at a packed Molineux, on the back of the hosts’ really big finish at Chelsea, it’s not going to be easy for City at all. The fans will play their part and the lads will be up for it.