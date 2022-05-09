Wolves skipper Conor Coady is guest of honour on special school's sports podcast

Conor Coady with podcast hosts Thomas Watkins and Avtar Sanghera

Thomas Watkins and Avtar Sanghera, students at Tettenhall Wood School, headed over to Molineux to interview the captain for the latest episode of the TWS Sports Podcast.

Joined by their co-host and PE teacher, Adam Millichip, the students quizzed Coady about his life on and off the pitch.

Mr Millichip said: "Conor was our first in-person interview after Covid, so it was very special and unique for the students.

"They were a bit nervous beforehand, as in-person interviews are a different challenge.

"On Zoom, it's a bit robotic and you don't talk as much. But after five minutes they'd settled and they were brilliant."

Thomas, Avtar, and Adam asked Coady about his pre-game routine, his best qualities as a captain, and what he plans to do after he retires.

Mr Millichip added: "Conor was amazing, he spoke to the boys for about five minutes before the interview even started about school and football.

"He was fab and very chilled - he even sang The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for us because we'd seen him do it in an interview before."

Conor Coady signed a shirt for the podcast team

The TWS Sports Podcast was set up by Mr Millichip to help boost his students' self-esteem.

And in April, the team achieved something beyond their wildest dreams when they won a coveted award at the global Sports Podcast Awards in the "Best Equality and Social Impact" category.

Mr Millichip added: "When we first started our podcast we never once thought anything like this would happen.

"To be recognised as the best sports podcast in the world which promotes social equality is incredible.

"Throughout our podcast journey all the students that have been involved have worked so hard and this is amazing recognition for their determination to create the best possible podcast.”