Tony Roberts: Substitutions made all the difference for Wolves

Chiquinho (Getty)

Francisco Trincao netted the first from the bench, while Chiquinho grabbed two assists after his introduction to help Wolves secure a point at Stamford Bridge.

Hwang Hee-chan also did well from the bench in the late fightback and Roberts has praised head coach Bruno Lage for his decisions watching on from the training ground after his positive Covid-19 result.

Roberts said: "To come to the home of the European champions, from 2-0 down and get a point and be disappointed that we don't get three – it's not my usual Saturday!

"It was a group effort and we've been in constant contact with Bruno at the training ground. He made three great subs for us to go for them at the end.

"Other than five minutes, it was a very good performance.

"He (Bruno) was involved a lot. He took a meeting this morning by zoom and he was in there at half-time on zoom tweaking a couple of things.

“He made three great substitutions so you have to praise the manager for that."

Trincao and Chiquinho will grab all the headlines for their impact as Wolves finally stopped their losing rot.

And Roberts had nothing but praise for the pair.

"Look at Trincao's goal, the quality the boy has – he just needs to do it more often when he gets these opportunities, but what a finish," Roberts added.

"And Chiquinho – I've seen the build-up to the goal and to hit a first time cross like that and put it on Coady's head is just unbelievable.

"The three of them that came on got on the back of Chelsea's back line and caused them problems. We just need a bit more belief to do it more often.

"He (Chiquinho) gives defenders problems because when he receives the ball he just wants to run at people.

"He wants to get past people, he wants to get crosses in the box, he wants to get a shot off. If you want to create problems for teams you go and make goalkeepers work and make defenders defend.

"He does that consistently, which is good thing for us. He's like a whippet – he's quick!