The Wolves pack is ‘tight’ insists goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts

Wolves (Getty)

Following the poor 3-0 loss to Brighton last week, rumours online suggested that Raul Jimenez, Jonny Castro Otto and head coach Bruno Lage were involved in a training ground spat.

But coach Roberts says the atmosphere among the group is harmonious, despite the team’s form.

“I’ve been here for 10 months and the group are a pack,” he said.

“They have some good leaders – John Ruddy, Coady, Joao and numerous others – they’re a tight group who stick up for each other when the times are going against them. Over a season, the stronger the pack we are the better we can be in certain situations.

“We’re going through a bad time at the moment but they don’t just switch off. They’ve been pushing each other on.

“The leader above has come in, said exactly what he wants from each player and each position. He wants competition, he’ll have a go at them, he’ll give them a cuddle – it’s good management.

“Sometimes you have to work a different way to get a performance out of someone and the manager we have is very good at doing that.