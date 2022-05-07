'The character that team just showed was sensational!' Wolves fans delighted after Chelsea comeback - WATCH

Wolves fans

Wolves were defensively resolute and created a handful of good chances in a first half where they responded to last week’s horrendous loss to Brighton.

Locked at 0-0, a second half collapse handed Chelsea the advantage. Romelu Lukaku won and converted a harsh penalty and then added a quickfire second after a calamitous error from Coady.

Wolves somehow resisted more Chelsea goals in a difficult patch in the match before springing an unlikely comeback. Francisco Trincao got Wolves back in it with a wonderful effort from 20 yards as the visitors gained some momentum.