'The character that team just showed was sensational!' Wolves fans delighted after Chelsea comeback - WATCH

Wolves were defensively resolute and created a handful of good chances in a first half where they responded to last week’s horrendous loss to Brighton.
Locked at 0-0, a second half collapse handed Chelsea the advantage. Romelu Lukaku won and converted a harsh penalty and then added a quickfire second after a calamitous error from Coady.
Wolves somehow resisted more Chelsea goals in a difficult patch in the match before springing an unlikely comeback. Francisco Trincao got Wolves back in it with a wonderful effort from 20 yards as the visitors gained some momentum.
That was until the seventh minute of added time. An accurate Chiquinho cross found Coady and the skipper smashed home his header to end Wolves’ losing run.