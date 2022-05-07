Student Brandon set for Wolves role

Brandon Ball

Ball studies Football Coaching and Performance at the university and has since secured a role as a football coach with the Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation.

Interestingly though, Ball played for Wolves from the age of eleven to sixteen where he landed a football scholarship at the club.

However, his football career didn’t quite work out which meant the 23-year-old was forced to look at other options and so he applied to study at the University of Wolverhampton.

He is now on a paid placement with the Wolves Foundation where he’s gained skills, hands-on experience as well as completing his UEFA B coaching license.

Through his hard work there, Ball was informed of a permanent role in September upon graduating from university.

The Wolves supporter described his emotions, “I was absolutely buzzing to be able to get my foot back in the door as I knew at some point in my career, I wanted to be back at Wolves.

“The coaching side is a fantastic career route for me – it fits me perfectly. Without going to university, there’s no way this opportunity would have come about.

Football and Coaching lecturer lecturer, Rus Smith added: “Brandon has worked extremely hard to earn and learn alongside his time at the University… We are very proud of what Brandon has achieved and wish him the very best of luck in his career.”