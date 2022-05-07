Steve Bull: Wolves still have a chance of Europe

Pedro Neto. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

I was so disappointed, just as were all the Wolves fans.

By the end of the game, half the ground was empty and we haven’t seen that for a long time. It was one of the poorest performances I’ve seen from a Wolves side in years.

We thought they would try and kick on for seventh place but it just didn’t happen. There wasn’t just one player that didn’t turn up it was the full XI, no-one turned up.

It was as if the players thought the season was over and they were getting their trunks ready for holiday – but they shouldn’t do that.

They have four games left and we can still push for seventh place. They need to roll up their sleeves and show the Wolves fans that they haven’t gone on holiday.

Wolves fans pay their money week in, week out to watch the team and they’re entitled to make their feelings heard – and they certainly did at Molineux.

As a fan you want to see entertainment and hard work but they didn’t see any of that against Brighton, which was very disappointing. But we learn from every game, they’re only human and hopefully it’s a minor blip.

It was also disappointing to see Nelson Semedo reinjure his hamstring – another key player alongside Max Kilman that will miss the rest of the season.

Semedo was starting to get into his stride before his first injury and then he might have come back a little too soon. You have to be very patient with a hamstring because if it snaps you’ve had it altogether.

Those injured players now need to focus on getting fit for the start of next season as Wolves still have a chance of making the top seven this year.

Playing Chelsea will absolutely be difficult but we’re on the tails on West Ham, have one game in hand, and that seventh place is still there to play for.