Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic back among Wolves squad

Matija Sarkic (Getty)

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, was enjoying a successful spell with Birmingham in the Championship until he dislocated his shoulder towards the end of a league game against QPR on January 2. Sarkic required surgery to correct the issue, meaning his loan and season was cut short.

Now, the shot-stopper has returned to training and is due to travel to Stamford Bridge tomorrow for Wolves’ Premier League clash.

When asked for an update on his condition, goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts said: “He’s fine. He’s been training with me all week. He’s travelling (to Chelsea), he will be with the squad. He’s coming along very well – the medical department has done really well.

“I’ve had him for the last two weeks and he’s done all his movements, his strength, his reactions, and he’s got no fear of flying in at people’s feet. He’s with the squad.

“He left the building four days after I came in to go on loan to Birmingham. He’s done really well and he was up there in the Championship as one of the best keepers in the league stats-wise. I’ve got three really good goalkeepers here and all the younger ones behind them. We have a good group here and he’s another one of them.”

Jose Sa is enjoying an impressive first season with Wolves and has kept experienced goalkeeper John Ruddy out of the starting XI.

Wolves are eager to sign Ruddy to a new deal, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season, but Ruddy recently told the Express & Star that he is keeping his options open as he hinted at a possible departure.

Ruddy’s future may impact Sarkic next season, but Roberts insists a loan would be beneficial for the Montenegro international.

Roberts added: “We’ll see what happens now at the end of the season and see what his development plan is going to be, whether he stays here or goes out on loan again.