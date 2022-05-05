Notification Settings

Wolves U23s set up Black Country derby in Premier League Cup final

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves under-23s have set up a Premier League Cup final clash with rivals Albion after a thrilling semi-final victory.

Luke Cundle celebrates (Getty)
A brace from young midfielder Luke Cundle – who has made an impression on the first team this season – helped James Collins’ side to a 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at Molineux.

Wolves made a fast start as striker Lee Harkin finished at the back post to give the hosts a lead inside 60 seconds.

Boro hit back within four minutes when a tidy finish from Calum Kavanagh brought them level. Goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard – and the crossbar – kept Wolves in the game before they eventually took control.

Cundle’s first goal just before half-time handed Wolves the lead once more before his second of the game after 70 minutes put them in a commanding position.

Stephen Walker halved the deficit in the final minute, meaning Wolves endured a nervy five minutes of added time, but they held on for the win and will face Albion’s under-23s in the final.

The date, time and venue of the final is yet to be announced but Wolves will be favourites having beaten Albion 4-0 in Premier League 2 Division 2 in March.

