Bruno Lage: Wolves must fight to the end

Bruno Lage (Getty)

The 3-0 home loss to Brighton was a new low as Wolves' put in a disastrous performance to make it three consecutive losses and seven in the last 10 Premier League games.

However, West Ham's loss to Arsenal on Sunday means Wolves could somehow still achieve a top seven finish as they sit three points adrift with a game in hand.

Despite fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool coming up in their last four, Lage is not giving up on qualifying.

"We have four games in front of us, it's hard to play games and it will be like this until the end," he said.

"I can lose plenty of times but (only if) we come from something. It was a completely different game because we had nothing and didn't learn anything because we didn't play, we just watched Brighton play.

"I don't want an excuse for anything. We didn't play well and I want to see my team in training and in the game.

"I want a reaction from them and they need to continue to play in the way we want to play and the way we've played since the first day.

"I'm feeling that in this moment, if we have everyone fit, we should do something different and better.

"When we come to this position, c'mon let's do it. The challenge is to try. We can lose but at least we come and play our game.

"We go with ambition to do something better and not be comfortable with what we did before."

Meanwhile, Lage felt his side let down Dr Matt Perry on his final game for the club.

The club doctor departs Molineux after 23 seasons with Saturday's loss his last game in charge.

"That's why it's so hard to talk about this game because my last words were about that," Lage added.

"We had lunch on Wednesday and the doctor spoke with the team. They remembered the good moments he's had here over the years.

"He said two things to the players – thank you for what you are doing for the club, thank you for the lovely group you are. I could see in the players eyes that a professional here knows the work the players are doing.

"The doctor is a big fan of Wolves and I asked the players to give the same feeling to the fans.