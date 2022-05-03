Bruno Lage: Wolves fans were right to boo

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage

Supporters made their voices heard at half-time and at full-time as boos rang around Molineux, while many left earlier, in the 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

In what has been a largely positive first season in charge for Lage, it was one of the few times that fans reacted angrily as Wolves wilted and handed over three points with an exceptionally poor display.

When asked what the message was to fans after their angry reaction to the performance and result, Lage said: “They were right because they are feeling the same way and for sure they will agree with me.

“I speak to fans on the street and it’s about that, ‘it’s a good moment for us, we still have a chance and we will be there to support the team’ – and the team gave them nothing to support.

“The only thing we can promise is we will go again. We need to give something to them and they need to continue to support us.

“They were upset, like me with my players and my players with the game they did. In two days everyone will be in love again with full energy to try and play our best against Chelsea.

“I have to analyse everything. To be fair, some players need more time to work with us but I need to see that they want to play my game.

“No-one is here to play by themselves, they need to play the game I want to play. It’s simple.