Wolves boss Bruno Lage wants to 'right the wrongs' of Brighton defeat

Wolves manager Bruno Lage

An awful performance saw a sluggish Wolves lose 3-0 in front of an angry Molineux crowd, marking their seventh defeat in 10 games.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Lage says he will now analyse his squad and pick out those players that are ready to take the club to 'a different level' in the future,

"This is for me to analyse and understand but we still have a lot of things to conquer and I need to smell who the guys are that want to continue to put the club on a different level," Lage said.

"This is the best thing that can happen to us. Come to this position, we could have two victories in front of us and get Wolves' record in the Premier League and we have some points in front of us that could put the club in seventh or sixth.

"We will play important games to put the club in a different level and important games against Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool. If you ask any dressing room or player, who doesn't want to be in this position and play these games at the end of the season?

"I need to understand who wants to go to war and who wants to continue to put us on a different level. It's now allowed for anyone to relax."

Ruben Neves made his return from injury but only lasted 45 minutes, while Max Kilman and Daniel Podence are still out.

Although Lage insists he is not using the injury record as an excuse, he does believe it has impacted Wolves heavily and particularly in recent weeks.

"There's little things that when they come together, it makes a massive difference," Lage added.

"We have a long period of playing with one team and now we're playing with three, four or five players that didn't start the season with us, so the decisions are not the same.

"We are doing well and need to continue but there's things we need to improve.

"If you watch the penalty against Boly and the way the teams attack us and the space in behind, we need work on those kind of runs.

"Now, we come to this moment and it was a big chance for us. It's not an excuse but we didn't have Max, Ruben, Daniel – the best guy to play between the lines.