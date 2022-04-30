Steve Bull: Pedro Neto can be Wolves' spark

Bruno Lage gives instructions to Pedro Neto (Getty)

I think they’ve done well this season, I have to reiterate that.

Yes, it is a problem that we’re not scoring many goals and that is the one thing we can improve – be more ruthless in front of goal and that is all I’d put it down to.

If we let a goal in then we have to start fighting back, score goals and get back into the game, but we’re not doing that.

I’d put it down to not having the hunger or desire in front of goal.

It’s down to the manager to get into the heads of the forwards and help them with when to shoot, when not to shoot. If you’re a natural goalscorer you know when to pull the trigger but we haven’t got many of those at the minute.

It’s down to the manager at the end of the day, he puts the team out there. You can’t knock what he’s done this season but these are the little faults that we have to correct if we want to get into the top six or top seven.

Against Burnley I thought we played very, very well in the first half without finding the back of the net. The be-all and end-all is that we need to score goals and we’re not doing it.

People tell me Raul Jimenez is not the same player since he’s come back from his injury but he is, he just hasn’t got the service or partnerships to help him. He hasn’t had that all season.

Pedro Neto can be the player to spark that. If he’s fit enough to be on the bench then he’s fit enough to start, even if he comes off after 50 or 60 minutes because he has got a relationship with Raul.

When we have Neto, Raul and Podence – they’re all on the same hymn sheet.

Meanwhile, it’s sad to see that Max Kilman will likely miss the rest of the season.