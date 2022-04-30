Bruno Lage: Wolves loan stars to get a chance to shine

Morgan Gibbs-White. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The head coach has had to rely on academy graduates at times this season as Wolves’ small squad has been ravaged by injuries.

The club has several players impressing out on loan, including Championship trio Morgan Gibbs-White, Ryan Giles and Dion Sanderson, as well as Bruno Jordao, who is with Swiss club Grasshoppers.

In what is expected to be an important summer for Wolves, the head coach insists he will take a look at the loan players and assess how they could impact his squad.

“It comes from the project of the club and first we will look at what we have here,” Lage said.

“If the guys are still motivated and have the ability to give us what we want and create the squad that I want.

“After we will look at our academy and at players like Luke and if they fit for us. That includes the loan players and if they are ready to play for us or if they need one more year (on loan). If we don’t have (the players) here in the academy or on loan then we need to find them outside.”

Lage did offer Gibbs-White the opportunity to return from his loan at Sheffield United in January but the 21-year-old chose to stay in Yorkshire for the rest of the season.

The head coach also admitted he did not want the player to go on loan last summer and so far he has 10 goals and eight assists for United this season.