Bruno Lage challenging Wolves to fight for European spot

Bruno Lage (Getty)

Although games in hand play in Wolves’ favour, they still have to play Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool – meaning the recent losses to Newcastle and Burnley have badly damaged their hopes of qualification.

But Lage has called on his players to ‘dream’ and challenge for a top seven finish this year.

“I challenge them now in the final curve, the last 100 metres, we have to go to fight for sixth and seventh position and play European football,” Lage said.

“I challenge them because they did it before and we can do it again.

“I’ve watched that game (against Burnley) too many times from my team. We are there, have everything under control, they score and after we don’t have chances to score.

“If you watch our results since the first day, every time it’s that, 1-1, 1-0, 2-1. We have wins and losses but not too many draws.

“If we don’t have a chance to score then we can’t lose the game.

“I want to win. I want to challenge myself and be better every day.

“If I don’t have Ruben I look for Luke (Cundle) and say that he needs to do the same things. I don’t care, I won’t change my strategy if I don’t have two or three players like Ruben (Neves) and Daniel (Podence). Lets go.

“When you look at the beginning, and I remember what people said about us after the first three games, if you said Wolves would be fighting for the Champions League in the middle of February and at the end of April fighting for Europa League – and in the end we finish eighth – no-one would believe it.

“Now, we are here so lets go and fight for a chance. Lets dream about it and continue to work.

“We are working in the same way. I continue to put the same pressure since the first day, I want more from my players and I am preparing for what they can improve because we have one more month of hard work in front of us.”

Meanwhile, Lage says he has seen more confidence in striker Raul Jimenez now he is playing with a smaller headband.

The Mexican debuted the new headband against Burnley, which is much thinner and less awkward in aerial duels.

Now, the head coach says he has already seen improvements in the forward.

Lage said: “He’s the same person and player. Everyone in the building is doing everything for Raul, to help him and us.

“When I saw him with his new (headband), I saw more confidence when he’s running. It’s lighter. The scientists and doctors are helping him every time to be Raul.