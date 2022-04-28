Wolves boss Bruno Lage: Trincao has a big future in the game

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Francisco Trincao

The Barcelona loanee has only managed two goals and one assist in 27 games in all competitions this season – with only one of those goals coming in the Premier League.

He has flattered to deceive all season with a handful of influential performances and while Lage has backed him to have a good career, he has called on the 22-year-old to improve his 'numbers' in front of goal.

"The first seven or eight games were very good and he received a call to the national team in that period – he was unlucky that he got Covid," Lage said.

"The first three months were very good and he deserved to score. He had two or three good chances.

"In the middle it was not so good. Some good performances and bad performances, especially against teams that come with more pressure and no space and more man to man. He was struggling with that.

"It was part of growing up and understanding what is the Portuguese league the Spanish league and Premier League.

"I remember he did a good game against Man United and when he came on he did a good game against Leeds, so the best thing to do is to continue to work.

"We've talked about it since the first day because we've not scored too many goals.

"It's not just about Trincao, but when you look at your numbers and your career you need to put more numbers. One goal and one assist is not good.

"For me he needs to continue to work the way he is working and continue to improve the things he needs to improve because he's young and has a big future in front of him."

Raul Jimenez has also struggled on his return from a fractured skull injury with just six goals this season.

Although Lage has praised the 'amazing' Mexican, he has also called for a clinical edge from his main striker.

"The only thing that has changed is the goals he has done in the past and the goals he's scored with us, six goals," Lage added.

"I see him as a main player. The way he has played for us all season is amazing.

"The way he runs and fights for the team, that's why he's an important player.

"In general it's not just about him and our main striker scoring goals, it's about everyone scoring goals.

"Jonny has already scored two goals, we have centre-backs and Ruben and Joao with goals, then I think the guys in front should increase their numbers.